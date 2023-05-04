Sweden's government to double work permit salary threshold

Advertisement

Sweden's migration minister, Maria Malmer Stenergard announced at a press conference on May 4th that the new proposed threshold, set at 80 percent of the median salary in Sweden, was being sent out for consultation immediately, and would replace the existing minimum of 13,000 kronor a month from October 1st.

"This is an important part of the paradigm shift we are carrying out in the field of immigration," Sweden's migration minister, Maria Malmer Stenergard, said at a press conference alongside Camilla Mårtensen, the labour market spokesperson for the Liberal Party, and Magnus Persson, the Sweden Democrat chair of the parliament's labour market committee.

In the Tidö Agreement between the three government parties and the far-right Sweden Democrats, the threshold was to be raised to close to the median salary in Sweden, which would have been around 33,000 kronor a month.

"That is the amount we have ended up at now," said Persson. "But the idea is that we will get there [to the median salary] in the future."

Over 70 percent of those living in Sweden with a work permit already earn above 25,000 kronor a month, meaning the shift will affect some sectors disproportionately.

"People working in fast food restaurants, kitchen and waiting staff, as well as cleaners and domestic workers are examples of sectors where the average salary lies beneath the proposed level," Persson said.

Seasonal agricultural workers such as berry pickers will be given an exception from the salary threshold.