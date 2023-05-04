Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Swedish PM meets Zelensky in Helsinki

Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson praised Ukrainian President Zelensky when the two met for the Nordic-Ukraine summit in Helsinki, promising to work hard with the country to prepare it for EU membership.

After a joint press conference held between Zelensky and the leaders of the Nordic countries, Kristersson held a one-on-one meeting with Zelensky where they discovered arms deliveries, and Ukraine's ambitions to join the EU.

"Swedish assault vehicles are saving lives in Ukraine, as President Zelensky himself put it," Kristersson said. "We spoke a lot about that, and about the CV90, the lighter assault vehicles, which are now on the way to being delivered."

In the press conference, Kristersson praised Zelensky for his and his country's "decisiveness", and said that Sweden and the other Nordic countries would help Ukraine carry out the necessary reforms to prepare for EU membership.

Swedish Vocabulary: beslutsamhet – decisiveness

Advertisement

Sweden passes controversial new terror support law

Sweden's parliament on Wednesday passed new legislation to ban activities linked to extremist groups, as it beefs up its terror laws, a key demand from Turkey to approve Stockholm's NATO membership bid.

With 268 votes in favour, the law -- which criminalises "participation in a terrorist organisation" -- was adopted by Sweden's 349-seat parliament and will enter into force on June 1.

When presenting the legislation in February, Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer said it was a "considerable widening of the scope compared to current legislation".

Actions such as handling equipment, organising camps or locations for meetings, cooking or being in charge of transport for designated terrorist organisations can be considered crimes under the new law, Strömmer explained.

Swedish vocabulary: deltagande – participation

Boy arrested after injuring staff member in Stockholm school stabbing

A teenage boy has been arrested after stabbing a member of staff at a school in Vällingby, western Stockholm. The staff member and the boy both suffered minor injuries.

Police arrived at the scene shortly afterwards and arrested the teenage suspect.

According to police, there were multiple witnesses to the attack, although they praised school staff for their actions to protect students in what Sophia Jiglind, a police spokesperson, described as a "very unpleasant situation".

"The staff's actions were exemplary," she said. "They took all students into their classrooms to make sure no one got hurt." She added that students were in their classrooms for around an hour.

Police will now conduct interviews with witnesses and assess how best to support those affected.

Swedish vocabulary: skadats lindrigt – lightly injured

Advertisement

Child asylum seeker in Sweden smashes charity record

An 11-year-old asylum seeker on Wednesday smashed a charity fundraising record and won hearts across Sweden after facing a barrage of racism during his collection campaign, the charity said.

Murhaf Hamid raised five million kronor ($488,000) selling paper flower pins in a traditional yearly campaign for the Majblomman (Mayflower) children's charity after his story went viral on social media.

"This is totally outstanding. We have never ever seen anything like it before," the head of the charity, Åse Henell, told AFP.

Hamid even managed to sell a pin to the prime minister, with his story making headlines for the past week.

The charity has existed for more than 100 years and helps poor children in Sweden, providing clothing and paying for activities they can't afford. The previous record was 130,000 kronor, set last year by a 10-year-old boy.

"Murhaf is one of those children that we normally would have helped. (Instead), he has helped himself and he has helped a lot of children in poverty in Sweden," Henell said.