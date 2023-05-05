Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Sweden's government to double work permit salary threshold

Sweden's government is hiking the minimum salary threshold for a work permit to 26,560 kronor a month, with the higher threshold expected to come into force on October 1st.

Sweden's migration minister, Maria Malmer Stenergard announced on May 4th that the new proposed threshold, set at 80 percent of the median salary in Sweden, was being sent out for consultation immediately, and would replace the existing minimum of 13,000 kronor a month from October 1st.

"This is an important part of the paradigm shift we are carrying out in the field of immigration," Sweden's migration minister, Stenergard, said at a press conference alongside Camilla Mårtensen, the labour market spokesperson for the Liberal Party, and Magnus Persson, the Sweden Democrat chair of the parliament's labour market committee.

Swedish vocabulary: försörjning – self-sustenance

Child refugee Murhaf sold more than 5m kronor in Majblommor charity pins

Murhaf Hamid, an 11-year-old child refugee living in Skåne, had sold a total of 5,002,655 kronor worth of Majblommor charity pins by the time the charity's selling period ended on Thursday, breaking previous records by a factor of five.

Hamid's case went viral after an activist friend of his mother's posted about the racist comments he had received while selling the flowers in his home village.

Under the Majblommor scheme, the child sellers get to keep ten percent of what they raise, meaning Hamid will receive more than 500,000 kronor, which will be taxed before he receives it.

Swedish vocabulary: att behålla – to retain/keep

EU to give verdict on Swedish electricity subsidy 'in near future'

The EU's competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager has promised a verdict on Sweden's plan to recompense businesses for high electricity prices "in the near future", during a visit to Stockholm.

"The case is far-advanced. I don't know exactly when we can give our verdict, but it will be in the near future," she said, saying later that if nothing unexpected happens it should be ready before May 30th.

Sweden's government's formally submitted its planned compensation for businesses for approval on April 4th.

Swedish vocabulary: ett besked – a response

Volvo Cars to cut six percent of its Swedish workforce

Chinese-owned Volvo Cars of Sweden announced on Thursday that it would cut 1,300 white-collar positions in Sweden in an effort to cut costs and warned that global cost-cutting measures were on the horizon.

CEO Jim Rowan said in a statement that cost-cutting measures taken last year had started to "bear results" but "it's clear that we need to do more."

"Economic headwinds, increased raw material prices and increased competition are likely to remain a challenge to our industry for some time," he said.