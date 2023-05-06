Sweden In Focus Paywall free
LISTEN: Interview with Swedish Migration Agency boss, Part 1
In this week's episode we're joined by Mikael Ribbenvik, the director general of the Swedish Migration Agency, for an interview covering work permits, long waiting times, post-Brexit deportations, exit visas, and more.
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists James Savage, Richard Orange, and Becky Waterton as well as our guest this week, Mikael Ribbenvik, the director general of the Swedish Migration Agency.
This is part one of a two-part interview. Some of the topics we cover include:
Salary threshold latest
Moving migration reception centres outside the EU
Waiting times
- Swedish Migration Agency rebuked for 'unacceptable' processing times
- Eight ways Sweden's Migration Agency could cut the wait for work permits
Brexit
Exit visas for applicants awaiting extensions
- Sweden ‘will consider’ travel visas for work permit holders: migration minister interview
- 'Sweden is like a big prison': The tech workers trapped by work permit delays
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
See Also
