LISTEN: Interview with Swedish Migration Agency boss, Part 1

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists James Savage, Richard Orange, and Becky Waterton as well as our guest this week, Mikael Ribbenvik, the director general of the Swedish Migration Agency.

This is part one of a two-part interview. Some of the topics we cover include:

Salary threshold latest

Moving migration reception centres outside the EU

Waiting times

Brexit

Exit visas for applicants awaiting extensions

