Sweden In Focus Paywall free

LISTEN: Interview with Swedish Migration Agency boss, Part 1

The Local Sweden - [email protected] • 6 May, 2023 Updated Sat 6 May 2023 08:26 CEST
In this week's episode we're joined by Mikael Ribbenvik, the director general of the Swedish Migration Agency, for an interview covering work permits, long waiting times, post-Brexit deportations, exit visas, and more.

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists James Savage, Richard Orange, and Becky Waterton as well as our guest this week, Mikael Ribbenvik, the director general of the Swedish Migration Agency.

This is part one of a two-part interview. Some of the topics we cover include:

Salary threshold latest

Moving migration reception centres outside the EU

Waiting times

Brexit

Exit visas for applicants awaiting extensions

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. 

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus

 

