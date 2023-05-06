Sweden Democrats leader says 'literal-minded Muslims' are not Swedes

Advertisement

Speaking to Göteborgs-Posten (GP) the Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Åkesson supported recent comments made by his party colleague Richard Jomshof that there is an "Islamisation of Sweden", and stated that more 'literal-minded' Muslims can be considered fully integrated Swedes.

"It is clear that when the Muslim minority grows quite rapidly, as it has done in recent decades, it affects society in some way," Jimmie Åkesson told GP, arguing that it leads to increased division and brings with it values "that we have more or less eradicated in this country."

"Of course, it's difficult to be considered Swedish" for more 'literalist' or 'fully practicing' Muslims, he added.

Though Åkesson did say that you can be Muslim in Sweden, he does not believe that you can be a fully integrated Swede "if you are a literal Muslim, [and] you also tend to have values that we do not associate with modern society."

"In the view of gender equality, how to raise children, the view of animals and such, it differs... it is difficult to be considered Swedish by other Swedes."

"It's about the degree of faith and the order in which you place your identities. If you put the Muslim identity at the top, I find it difficult to see how you can have a fully Swedish identity," the party leader added.

