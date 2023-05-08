Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Government parties agree to slash biofuels obligation to 6 percent

Sweden's three government parties have struck an agreement with the far-right Sweden Democrats which will see the so-called biofuels obligation reduced to 6 percent for both fuels, down from today's 7.8 percent for petrol and 30.5 percent for diesel.

The reduction will come into force from the start of next year, and would, the parties said reduce the price of diesel at the pump by 5.5 kronor, while the price of petrol would only fall slightly.

The biofuels obligation, or reduktionsplikt, requires fuel retailers to blend in a proportion of biofuels in the petrol and diesel they sell and was a key component of Sweden's plan to meet its carbon emissions targets.

Green Party co-leader Märta Stenevi called the move a "double betrayal of families with children", as the move would increase emissions "massively" and would "betray children's future", while Centre Party leader Muharrem Demirok denounced the move as "completely irresponsible" without compensatory measures which will allow Sweden to reach its climate goals.

The fuel refinery Preem, which is investing heavily in biofuels, questioned the claim that reducing the obligation would make fuel 5.5 kronor cheaper.

"You won't find anyone in the business who believes it will be anything close to that number," the company's press chief, Dani Backteg, told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper.

Swedish Vocabulary: oansvarig – irresponsible

Advertisement

Rail company SJ stops ticket sales due to strike

Sweden's state-owned rail company SJ has stopped selling tickets for several of its major routes in Sweden from May 12th, to avoid having to pay back customers for journeys cancelled as a result of the coming rail strike.

The Seko union has announced that it intends to strike across Sweden from May 11th, with the Öresundståg in Skåne, some SJ services, and the Stockholm Metro affected.

SJ has stopped selling tickets between Stockholm and Gothenburg and between Stockholm and Malmö from May 12th.

"It's a precautionary measure to reduce the impact on travellers as a result of the coming strike," Jonas Olsson, the company's press spokesperson, told the TT newswire.

Swedish vocabulary: försiktighetsåtgärd – precautionary measure

Slow-paced nature TV captivates Swedish audiences

Using dozens of cameras set up throughout Sweden's massive forests, weeks-long live broadcasts of elk and other wild animals, or just as often not much at all, have captured Swedish audiences' hearts.

As three elks timidly approach a lake on screen, comments next to the live feed flood in. "Go on!", "Jump in!", "They're beautiful!" people write before the elk eventually turn back and move away.

It's a typical scene from the programme "Den Stora Älgvandringen" ("The Great Elk Migration"), another example of so-called "slow TV", where things are just left to happen at their own pace and are an antidote to the stress of everyday life.

The genre was originally initiated in 2009 in Norway with the broadcast of a seven-hour recording from a camera attached to a train travelling through the snowy countryside.

Aired for a few weeks each spring by public broadcaster SVT on TV and online, "Den Stora Algvandringen" attracts a large community that watches and comments on the animals' every move.

Swedish Vocabulary: älgvandringen – elk migration

Advertisement

Housing cooperative prices rise for third month in a row

The price of bostadsrätter, apartments in housing cooperatives, has risen in Sweden for the third month in a row, rising 1 percent in April nationally, bringing the rise over the past three months to 4 percent.

Sales were still slow, however, with 29 percent fewer flats in cooperatives sold compared to the same period last year and 27 percent fewer detached houses.

Swedish Vocabulary: en stabilisering – a stabilisation