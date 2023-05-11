BREAKING: Swedish rail strike postponed to Monday

Advertisement

Stage one of the proposed rail strike, which would have affected trains travelling between Sweden and Denmark as well as local commuter trains in Stockholm from 3pm on Thursday, has now been postponed to 3pm on Monday May 15th.

Stage two, which would affect Stockholm underground, Mälardalen regional traffic, and SJ traffic near Gothenburg has been postponed to May 19th at 3pm, and stage 3, affecting SJ intercity, Regional trains in Skåne and cargo trains in Norrland, has been postponed to May 22nd at 3pm.

The strikes will take place if no agreement is reached by the time they are due to break out.

"The assessment is that there is still room for negotiation," Seko, Sweden's transport union, wrote in a statement. "The issues being negotiated are complex and all parties believe that more time could loosen some knots."

Negotiations are continuing, Seko said.