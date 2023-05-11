No deal announced as train strike threat looms over Sweden

Advertisement

Train drivers and some other staff are set to walk out at 3pm if no deal is struck.

At this stage, this will mainly affect the Öresund trains travelling from across southern Sweden over the bridge to Denmark, as well as some commuter traffic in Stockholm.

National rail operator SJ writes that the following routes could also be affected from May 12th:

Fast trains Stockholm-Malmö-Copenhagen

Fast trains Stockholm-Gothenburg

Regional trains Gothenburg-Kalmar

Sleeper trains Gothenburg-Duved/Umeå

Swedish news agency TT reported that it had contacted the trade body representing Sweden’s rail companies, Almega Tågföretagen, as well as the Seko union and the mediators on Thursday morning. Only Seko responded, but declined to comment.

It is not known whether the mediators have proposed a solution to the conflict, which was launched by Seko last week in protest at the rail companies’ refusal to enter negotiations over more predictable timetables and shift schedules for drivers.

The union has divided the strike into three stages, with the first one set to get under way at 3pm on Thursday. If negotiations remain unsuccessful, the second and third stages will be launched on May 15th and 18th, extending the strike to other parts of Sweden.