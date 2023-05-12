Advertisement

LISTEN: Is democracy really under threat in Sweden?

The Local Sweden - [email protected] • 11 May, 2023 Updated Thu 11 May 2023 16:39 CEST
LISTEN: Is democracy really under threat in Sweden?

In this week's episode: Eurovision fever, why Jimmie Åkesson is all over the news, the benefits of learning Scandinavian languages, and are fears for the future of Swedish democracy justified?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists James Savage, Richard Orange, and Becky Waterton.

In this week's episode we discuss: 

Eurovision fever

Rail strike

Jimmie Åkesson

Scandinavian languages

'Danish has collapsed into meaningless guttural sounds'

Democracy

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. 

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus

 

