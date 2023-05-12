Sweden In Focus Paywall free
LISTEN: Is democracy really under threat in Sweden?
In this week's episode: Eurovision fever, why Jimmie Åkesson is all over the news, the benefits of learning Scandinavian languages, and are fears for the future of Swedish democracy justified?
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists James Savage, Richard Orange, and Becky Waterton.
In this week's episode we discuss:
Eurovision fever
Rail strike
Jimmie Åkesson
- Sweden's government has its 'here's Jimmie!' moment
- Sweden Democrats leader says 'fundamentalist Muslims' cannot be Swedes
Scandinavian languages
- Why don't Scandinavians try harder to understand each other?
- How to turn the one Scandinavian language you are learning into three
'Danish has collapsed into meaningless guttural sounds'
Democracy
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
