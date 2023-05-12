Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Swedish rail strike postponed but Stockholm trains still affected

A rail strike that would have seen more than a thousand workers in Sweden walk out on Thursday afternoon has been postponed to Monday, although trains in Stockholm will still be affected this morning.

Stage one of the proposed rail strike, which would have affected trains travelling between Sweden and Denmark as well as local commuter trains in Stockholm from 3pm on Thursday, has now been postponed to 3pm on Monday May 15th.

Stage two, which would affect Stockholm underground, Mälardalen regional traffic, and SJ traffic near Gothenburg has been postponed to May 19th at 3pm, and stage 3, affecting SJ intercity, Regional trains in Skåne and cargo trains in Norrland, has been postponed to May 22nd at 3pm.

Despite this, commuter trains in Stockholm will still be affected from Friday morning, as MTR, the company running the trains, had already planned for a strike on Thursday.

According to SL's press service, there will be a limited service on Friday morning lasting a few days, although there will be some departures running on all commuter lines.

Swedish vocabulary: strejk - strike

Increase in reported credit card fraud

In the first quarter of 2023, Swedish police received 21,488 reports of credit card fraud, 87 percent more than in the same period in 2022, where 11,518 instances were reported, according to the police's national fraud centre, NBC.

Credit card fraud, also known as 'card-not-present-fraud', refers to a situation where somebody gets hold of credit card details in order to withdraw money or make purchases with the card in question.

Although the methods used differ, the most common method is for the criminal to send an email or a text message where they pretend to be a bank, authority, or well known company, encouraging the receiver to give their card details.

"Or they break in to a database where a large number of card details are already registered," Lotta Mauritson from NBC's crime prevention unit, told TT.

Swedish vocabulary: bedrägeri - fraud

Advertisement

Swedish emissions decreased in 2022

Greenhouse gas emissions caused by the Swedish economy decreased in 2022 compared to 2021, according to preliminary statistics from Statistics Sweden.

The main causes of the decrease were lower emissions from car transport, the manufacturing industry and the energy industry.

Emissions decreased by 1.5 million tonnes, a decrease of three percent.

"Private consumption is behind a large proportion of the decrease in emissions, mainly due to a decrease in emissions caused by the use of diesel," Statistics Sweden analyst Axel Ehrling explained.

"There are two sides there - on the one hand, people have consumed less, and on the other hand there is more biofuel in diesel."

At the same time as emissions were reduced, Swedish GDP increased last year, meaning that greenhouse gas emissions per produced krona in the economy also went down.

The statistics considers the environmental impacts of Swedish economy, irrespective of where in the world it occurs.

Ehrling was unwilling to comment on how a lower reduction obligation, which would mix less biofuel into petrol and diesel, may affect statistics in the future.

"We always look backwards, at what has happened. But I can say that it will have an effect on emissions."

Swedish vocabulary: utsläpp - emissions

Advertisement

Öresund bridge announces Bridge Run to celebrate 25th anniversary

A half-marathon is to take place across the Öresund Bridge connecting Denmark and Sweden in 2025, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the bridge’s opening.

The 21.1-kilometre Bridge Run 2025 will be held on June 15th, 2025 with 40,000 race bibs available to participants, organisers in Denmark and Sweden announced in a press statement on Thursday. All runners are welcome with no specific requirements for entry.

Bridge operator Øresundsbron is working with race organisers MAI (Malmö Allmänna Idrottsförening) in Malmö and Sparta Athletics & Running in Copenhagen to plan the unique event in which runners will cross an international border.

The route for the half marathon will begin in Copenhagen suburb Tårnby, which is located on the island of Amager close to the Öresund Bridge entrance. It will cover the full 16 kilometres of the tunnel and bridge sections of the crossing and finish in Swedish city Malmö.

Registration for the event will open in January 2024. You can sign up for more information via email and get notified when registration opens here.

Swedish vocabulary: broloppet - bridge run