Inside Sweden: The magnificent bridge that connects two countries

Advertisement

“I can’t believe we still manage to build something this incredible in this day and age,” I marvelled in awe as we drove across the Öresund Bridge on our way to visiting family in Europe last month, the clear sky and blue water helping me romanticise my idea of a bridge crossing.

“And I can’t believe you’re saying that right when we’re on the middle of a bridge,” responded my husband, almost through gritted teeth, fearing the power of my jinx.

Advertisement

I grew up in southern Sweden and still remember taking the catamaran ferry across to Copenhagen, to go shopping or pick visitors up from the airport, in pre-bridge times.

When the bridge opened in 2000, we used to take visiting friends from Stockholm to the Malmö seafront just so that they could have a look at the almost eight-kilometre construction.

The 15.9 kilometre crossing (including a tunnel) was subject to much controversy at the time, even prompting one minister to quit the government.

But today, it’s hard to imagine southern Sweden without the bridge.

Not just because of the ease with which people can now travel between Sweden and Denmark, but also how for example the artificial island which was built for the bridge has enabled researchers to study the more than 400 plant species that have established themselves there.

Advertisement

During its opening celebrations back in 2000, the bridge was opened to pedestrians who could walk across it (it’s otherwise not pedestrianised). I was 14 and didn’t even make it half way before my teenage self was exhausted and we had to catch the bus back.

In just over two years, a half-marathon will be held on the bridge to celebrate its 25th anniversary. Organisers are expecting to welcome 40,000 participants, with no specific requirements for entry. I’m tempted to sign up, but I doubt my stamina is much higher now than in 2000, so I would probably not even make it out of Denmark, where the race is set to start.

Despite southern Sweden’s proximity to Denmark (we’re able to watch Danish television and I have vivid but painful childhood memories of watching a grown man in a bear costume being friendly with a chicken), I confess I’m one of those Swedes who struggle to understand spoken Danish. Thankfully our deputy editor, Becky Waterton, speaks both languages and has shared her best tips.

It took five years to build the Öresund Bridge. Here's a picture from 1998. Photo: Anders Wendelberg/Scanpix

I only got back to work on Thursday, but earlier this week we published the farewell interview of Mikael Ribbenvik, the outgoing director-general of the Migration Agency. If you read Inside Sweden last week or listened to our podcast, you will already have read or heard some of what he had to say, but if not, here’s a link to the interview.

Despite plenty of The Local’s readers certainly having had their share of run-ins with the Migration Agency, many of you got in touch to say that you found it interesting (albeit perhaps frustrating at times) to listen to how he explained the rationale behind his agency’s work.

Some of you asked us to do similar interviews in the future, so if there are any people in particular you’d be interested in hearing us speak with, please feel free to let me know.

Why is far-right Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson suddenly all over the news after a few months in the shadows? My colleagues talk about that on the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, which should be available here this morning.

A strike that had been set to break out on Thursday but was postponed at the eleventh hour could still go ahead on Monday if the parties fail to reach an agreement. I expect the union and employers will be up late this weekend, trying to hash out a deal.

Tonight, I’ll be watching Eurovision Song Contest. Heja, Loreen!

Best wishes,

Emma Löfgren

Editor, The Local Sweden

Inside Sweden is our weekly newsletter for members that gives you news, analysis and, sometimes, takes you behind the scenes at The Local. It’s published each Saturday and members can receive it directly to your inbox, by going to your newsletter preferences.