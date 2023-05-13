Sweden's Loreen emerges as frontrunner in Eurovision Grand Final

Advertisement

This favourite status has befitted Loreen ever since journalists first saw her three-minute performance at Melodifestivalen, Sweden’s selection show for Eurovision that concluded in March. The odds for Loreen currently see her trading around 1.5, making her one of the shortest-priced favourites in Eurovision history.

After Loreen qualified from Tuesday’s Semi Final her entry ‘Tattoo’ streamed over one million times in one day, placing it clear as the only Eurovision song to hit the global Spotify charts this week.

It would be historic for Loreen to win the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday. Firstly it would mean Sweden would equal Ireland for having seven years of the Eurovision Song Contest. This would bring the competition to Sweden fifty years since their first victory with the world-famous ABBA.

Furthermore, this would also be Loreen’s second victory after she won the 2012 edition in Baku, making her the first female artist with two victories.

The odds for success suggest Loreen is likely to bring the trophy home, but still, there are 25 other songs that are competing for victory. The nearest challenger is the rap artist Käärijä from Finland. His rap/pop hybrid song ’Cha Cha Cha’ is a crowd-pleasing number that produces one of the most crazy parties on stage that Eurovision has ever seen.

Advertisement

Two other competitors likely to challenge include Spanish modern flamenco singer Blanca Paloma with an incredibly enchanting voice and last year’s winners Ukraine. The band TVORCHI bring the song ‘Heart of Steel’ to Liverpool, which took inspiration from the Ukrainian army’s resistance in defending the Azovstal Steel Plant.

On Saturday night viewers can watch the show from 21:00 CET on SVT 1, and also vote for their favourite entry. The voting at Eurovision is decided roughly half by professional juries and then half by the voting public, and should conclude at around 00:50 CET on Sunday morning.