Negotiations resume at critical point to avoid Swedish train strike

Swedish unions and employers have now resumed talks to avoid a train strike that could see as many as 1,200 workers walk out. If they cannot settle the dispute on Sunday, there is a threat of major train traffic disruption.

Negotiations between transport union Seko and Almega Tågföretagen, the trade body representing Sweden's rail companies, went late into Saturday night, were briefly paused, and have now resumed on Sunday.

Strike action planned by the union is scheduled to start on Monday 15th May.