Negotiations resume at critical point to avoid Swedish train strike
Unions and employers resumed negotiations Sunday hoping to avoid a train strike that could see over a thousand rail workers walk out as part of multi-phased industrial action.
Swedish unions and employers have now resumed talks to avoid a train strike that could see as many as 1,200 workers walk out. If they cannot settle the dispute on Sunday, there is a threat of major train traffic disruption.
Negotiations between transport union Seko and Almega Tågföretagen, the trade body representing Sweden's rail companies, went late into Saturday night, were briefly paused, and have now resumed on Sunday.
Strike action planned by the union is scheduled to start on Monday 15th May.
READ ALSO: UPDATE: Which trains could be cancelled due to Sweden's rail strike?
The walkouts have been designed as an ongoing, three-part series of strikes, which you can read more about here, and will affect companies such as state-owned SJ train company, MTR which operates the underground in Stockholm, Transdev, which operates the Öresundståg in southern Sweden and across to Denmark, and Green Cargo.
Phase one of the planned action will disrupt Öresund trains, commuter train traffic in Stockholm and certain SJ sections will be affected.
In stages two and three, staff on the Stockholm subway system will walkout, and more SJ lines will be disrupted. as well as staff working on freight trains.
