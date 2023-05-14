Swedish train strike looms as negotiations drag on into Sunday

Advertisement

Contract negotiations between Swedish transport unions and rail company representatives aimed at averting strike action set for next week continued late into Saturday evening. The talks were paused and are scheduled to resume again on Sunday at lunchtime, according to the Seko trade union.

Negotiations between transport union Seko and Almega Tågföretagen, the trade body representing Sweden's rail companies, are being conducted under looming threat of a strike action from the union starting Monday 15th May that could see as many as 1,200 employees walk out.