Swedish train strike looms as negotiations drag on into Sunday
Contract negotiations between trade unions and Almega Tågföretagen continued late into Saturday evening and were paused overnight. They are set to resume again on Sunday at lunchtime, according to the Seko trade union.
Contract negotiations between Swedish transport unions and rail company representatives aimed at averting strike action set for next week continued late into Saturday evening. The talks were paused and are scheduled to resume again on Sunday at lunchtime, according to the Seko trade union.
Negotiations between transport union Seko and Almega Tågföretagen, the trade body representing Sweden's rail companies, are being conducted under looming threat of a strike action from the union starting Monday 15th May that could see as many as 1,200 employees walk out.
The strike was originally supposed to have started on Thursday, but was postponed until Monday. Despite that, commuter train traffic in the Stockholm region has been affected since Friday morning.
Union demands centre on scheduling issues, working hours, and staff working unaccompanied.
The issue of staff working alone gained news tractions in recent weeks after it caused a wild strike among commuter train drivers, but has since fallen down the list of priorities during the contract negotiations.
The walkouts have been designed as an ongoing, three-part series of strikes, which you can read more about here, and will affect companies such as state-owned SJ train company, MTR which operates the underground in Stockholm, Transdev, which operates the Öresundståg in southern Sweden and across to Denmark, and Green Cargo.
