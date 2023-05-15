Sweden's train strike called off after overnight negotiations

Advertisement

Hundreds of train drivers would have walked out at 3pm on Monday if the union and rail companies had failed to reach an agreement.

But shortly after 10am they announced that the conflict had been resolved.

The strike threat was launched earlier this month by the Seko union in protest at the rail companies' refusal to enter talks over more predictable timetables and shift schedules for drivers.

But after overnight negotiations they managed to agree on several changes, which should give train staff clearer rules when it comes to late changes to their rota, as well as a pledge to look into shorter hours, according to a statement issued by the union.

The planned strike, which had already been postponed once, would this week mainly have affected Öresundtåg trains travelling from across southern Sweden over the bridge to Copenhagen, as well as some SL commuter traffic in Stockholm and SJ long-distance trains, but could have been extended to other parts of Sweden in the coming weeks.

