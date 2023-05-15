Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Train strike to break out at 3pm if negotiations fail

At 6.30am on Monday, Sweden’s rail companies and the union were still negotiating with workers set to walk out at 3pm this afternoon if they fail to reach an agreement.

The planned strike, which was postponed last week, is in protest at the rail companies’ refusal to enter negotiations over more predictable timetables and shift schedules for drivers. The union and employers have been locked in negotiations all night, reports TT.

The union has divided the industrial action into three separate stages, with the first one mainly affecting Öresundståg trains travelling from across southern Sweden over the bridge to Copenhagen, and to some extent SL commuter traffic in Stockholm.

Swedish vocabulary: a train – ett tåg

How many get unemployment benefits in Sweden?

Only four out of ten people registered as unemployed in Sweden last year received unemployment benefits, according to a report by Akademikernas a-kassa, one of the main unemployment benefits funds. Among 18-24-year-olds, the corresponding share is 13 percent.

A common reason is that the conditions to receive the benefits are not met, such as having worked for at least 60 hours per month over at least six months in the past year.

Swedish vocabulary: unemployment benefits – arbetslöshetsersättning

Sizzling weekend brings summer to Sweden

Summer has arrived in more than half of Sweden thanks to a few days of warm weather, according to meteorological institute SMHI’s live map of the seasons. This includes almost all of southern Sweden, as well as eastern areas of northern region Norrland.

Sweden uses the meteorological definition of the seasons, which states that summer is officially here when the daily average temperature stays above 10C for five consecutive days.

Swedish vocabulary: a summer – en sommar

Loreen makes history as Sweden claims seventh Eurovision victory

Sweden won the Eurovision Song Contest early on Sunday, as singer Loreen beat out 25 competitors in the finale of the world's biggest live music event, hosted by Britain on behalf of war-torn Ukraine.

A previous victor in 2012, Loreen is the first woman to win the eccentric, much-loved competition twice and only the second person to do so after Johnny Logan for Ireland in the 1980s.

It is a record-equalling seventh Eurovision crown for Sweden, and means the Scandinavian nation will host next year's contest on the 50th anniversary of Abba’s win – the country's first – with breakthrough hit Waterloo.

Swedish vocabulary: a victory – en seger

Swedish Migration Agency to launch new international recruitment units

Sweden's Migration Agency is to scrap the fast-track certified system and instead launch new international recruitment units which will aim to handle complete work permits for highly skilled employees within 30 days.

As first reported in The Local earlier this month, outgoing Director General Mikael Ribbenvik plans to initiate a complete overhaul of how the work permit system works inside the agency as his final act before leaving at the end of this month.

"It should be easy to apply for a work permit," Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said at a press conference held with Ribbenvik to announce the new system. " We want Sweden to be competitive. It must therefore be simple to apply for a work permit and getting a decision should be quick."

Swedish vocabulary: a work permit – ett arbetstillstånd