Over 35,000 summer jobs still available in Sweden

"The labour market is so far showing resilience in the economic climate and employers need to hire new people," said Alva Johansson, labour market analyst at the Public Employment Service.

"Staff is above all needed in the healthcare sector, but also in industry and trade."

The majority of employers want applicants to have completed upper high school - an equivalent of a Swedish gymnasieskola education.

"My best tips now is to take contact directly with employers who interest you. Tell them you're interested in working there and what you can offer," said Omid Rahmanian, job application expert at the Public Employment Service.

Although many foreigners in Sweden need a work permit to work in the country, EU citizens and non-EU citizens here on other permits, such as student permits or permits as accompanying family members, are able to work without needing to apply for a work permit first.

For these groups, a summer job can be a valuable way to gain work experience in Sweden, create a professional network and perhaps even land a permanent job.

Other tips for applying for summer jobs listed by the Public Employment Service include contacting employers directly to let them know how you can be of use to them and why you're interested in working for them, as well as concrete examples for what you could help them with in a summer job.

They might, for instance, have a lot of customers who speak English, or another language you're fluent in, where not being Swedish could be an asset.

It's also a good idea to research the place you're applying to, so you can make a good impression in your first contact.

Summer jobs can also be a good way to try something new - maybe you have qualifications from your home country which aren't recognised in Sweden, or maybe you just fancy a change?

Here are the most common job titles among 125,000 summer jobs advertised by the Public Employment Service between December 2022 and April this year:

assistant nurses in home care, care homes and rehabilitation: 27,124 jobs

healthcare assistant: 13,489 jobs

mechanic: 6720 jobs

carer, home carer: 5922 jobs

retail worker, specialist trade: 4599 jobs

You can see the Public Employment Service's list of summer jobs here.