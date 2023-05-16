Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Travel chaos in southern Sweden on Tuesday

A strike threat was averted at the eleventh hour on Monday, but train travellers should nonetheless expect disruptions on Tuesday, after a switch failure halted all trains between Malmö and Copenhagen for several hours in the hours before rush hour.

The problems started at around 4.40am and had been fixed by 7am, but southern Swedish transport operator Skånetrafiken warned of knock-on delays and cancellations.

On Monday there were also disruptions to rail traffic in southern Sweden and Stockholm as a result of the strike threat. The strike was called off after successful negotiations on Monday morning, just a few hours before it had been set to break out.

Swedish vocabulary: a switch failure – ett växelfel

‘Nearly all’ Ukrainian refugees granted extension

More than 31,000 people from Ukraine have so far been given an extension on their stay in Sweden under the Temporary Protection Directive. With some 2,000 cases left to process, that means “nearly all” have been granted an extension, according to the Migration Agency. The remaining 2,000 will be processed by the end of May.

The Temporary Protection Directive was activated by the European Union on March 4th last year, after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It means that Ukrainian refugees are offered immediate and temporary protection in the EU.

Swedish vocabulary: The Temporary Protection Directive – massflyktsdirektivet

Sweden Democrats want new Swedish EU strategy

The far-right Sweden Democrats are pushing for an inquiry to investigate how Sweden can prevent more power from being transferred to the EU, writes party representatives Jimmie Åkesson and Charlie Weimers in an opinion piece published by SvD Debatt.

The party is calling for measures to “maximise Sweden’s influence” within the EU, including a law that would mean any significant power transfers or payments would first have to be approved in a referendum. They also want wording removed from the constitution that establishes that Sweden is a member of the union, although they write that such a move should not be seen as preparations to quit the EU entirely.

The Sweden Democrats were long against Sweden’s membership of the EU, but in the wake of Brexit dropped their call for a “Swexit” referendum on leaving the union.

Swedish vocabulary: influence – inflytande

Israel’s foreign minister pays first visit to Sweden since 2001

Eli Cohen, the foreign minister of Israel, met his Swedish counterpart Tobias Billström on Monday – the first visit from an Israeli foreign minister to Sweden in 22 years.

“We are opening a new page in relations between Israel and Sweden, after years in which Sweden took a critical line against Israel,” Cohen said in a statement, adding that the meeting was a sign of a “change in direction” of the ties between the two countries.

Sweden and Israel’s relations have been frosty for a number of years, partly after the former centre-left government recognised Palestine in 2014.

Swedish vocabulary: a visit – ett besök