Flight prices from Sweden soar to record levels

Flying abroad from Sweden was more expensive in April than it’s been in almost any other month since number crunchers Statistics Sweden began keeping records in 1993.

The cost of an international flight went up 33.2 percent.

“Only two months have had higher prices, July 2018 and July 2022,” Statistics Sweden analyst Caroline Neander said in a statement.

Rail travel was also at its most expensive in April, although its 4.2 percent increase was smaller than the overall rate of inflation, which stood at 10.5 percent last month.

Boat travel was up 19.1 percent and car rentals 3.4 percent.

Sweden has been battling soaring inflation in the past year, but after the rate in April decreased for the second month in a row analysts now predict the peak has been passed.

That doesn’t mean prices are likely to drop back to the levels seen at the beginning of last year any time soon, it just means that they will not go up as quickly as they have been doing – although April was also the first month since 2021 to see a drop in food prices in Sweden.

Sweden is not the only country that's seeing higher airfares. After several years of no travel abroad, combined with the war in Ukraine causing fuel prices to skyrocket and the rise in the cost of living, flight prices in many countries are at the highest they’ve been for years.