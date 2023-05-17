Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Swedish reading skills fell in 2021 despite decision to keep schools open

The reading ability of year four students in Sweden dropped slightly more in the five years leading up to the end of 2021 than the average for other EU and OECD countries, despite the country's decision to keep schools open in the pandemic.

In the latest Pirls reading comparison study, carried out in 2021, Swedish year four pupils scored a total of just 544 points, a sharp drop from the 555 points the country received in 2016 and only a little above the country's worst ever result in 2011.

But Sweden's 12-point fall was only slightly worse than the 10-point fall seen in the other 65 EU and OECD countries which took part, with Swedish pupils as a whole still scoring above the EU and OECD average of 529 points, and even slightly above the 542 average for students in Denmark, Norway and Finland.

Swedish vocabulary: barns läsförmåga - children's reading skills

Largest rent increase in 30 years

Rents in Sweden have increased by an average of 4.2 percent this year, the largest rent increase in 30 years, according to the Tenants' Association.

"It's been an extremely long and tough negotiation," association head Erik Elmgren said.

After negotiating rental agreements for almost 1.1 million apartments, Elmgren believes the rental increases are reasonable - despite the fact that many members are already struggling due to inflation.

"It's not just rents going up. It's high inflation. It's high food prices. It's a cost of living crisis," he said.

Swedish vocabulary: levnadskostnadskris - cost of living crisis

Advertisement

Over 35,000 summer jobs still available

Students and other people looking for summer jobs in Sweden shouldn't give up just yet - there are over 35,000 positions still to be filled, according to the Public Employment Service.

"The labour market is so far showing resilience in the economic climate and employers need to hire new people," said Alva Johansson, labour market analyst at the Public Employment Service.

"Staff is above all needed in the healthcare sector, but also in industry and trade."

The majority of employers want applicants to have completed upper high school - an equivalent of a Swedish gymnasieskola education.

"My best tips now is to take contact directly with employers who interest you. Tell them you're interested in working there and what you can offer," said Omid Rahmanian, job application expert at the Public Employment Service.

Swedish vocabulary: sommarjobb - summer job

Swedish government gives green light to two new offshore wind farms

The government has approved applications for two offshore wind farms off the coast of Halland in southern Sweden, despite protests from environmental organisations.

"The government is now explicitly stating, and acknowledging, that there are conflicts in almost all policies, not infrequently between the climate and the environment," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said in a press conference.

He added that the government's decision had been difficult.

"Local environmental interest sometimes needs to be put to one side in favour of long-term climate interest, not least in the case of energy production," he added. "We're now upping the tempo of decision-making."

Applications for the two wind farms, outside of Falkenberg and Varberg in southern Sweden, have been ongoing for a number of years. Combined, they would house over a hundred wind turbines which would supply around 6.5 terawatts once complete - electricity for around a million homes.

"These farms are the equivalent of the energy supplied by a normal-sized nuclear reactor," Kristersson said.

Swedish vocabulary: vindkraft - wind power

Advertisement

Thousands welcome Eurovision queen Loreen home to Sweden

Large crowds welcomed Eurovision Song Contest winner Loreen home to central Stockholm on Tuesday after she claimed the Scandinavian country's seventh title triumph at the weekend.

Thousands of fans turned out in the Kungsträdgården park in central Stockholm despite gloomy weather to watch the 39-year-old artist perform her winning song "Tattoo", a pop anthem about unconditional love.

"I'm so grateful you sent me off to represent you, with everything my song stands for: compassion, hope, love and constructive solutions," she told the cheering crowd made up of young and old.

"That's what we're all about."

Eurovision is hugely popular in Sweden and speculation is already rife about which city will host the show next year -- exactly 50 years after ABBA's victory with its breakout hit Waterloo.

"Perfect timing," the daily Dagens Nyheter said the day after Loreen's victory.

Swedish vocabulary: vinnare - winner