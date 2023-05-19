Erdoğan says Turkey 'not ready' for Sweden in Nato

Advertisement

"As long as Sweden continues to allow the offshoots of terror groups in Turkey to roam free in Sweden, in the streets of Stockholm, we cannot look favourably on Sweden’s membership in Nato," he told CNN.

Sweden is hoping to become a fully-ratified member of the alliance at the Nato summit in Lithuania on July 11th-12th.

“We’re not ready for Sweden right now,” he added. “Because a Nato country should have a strong stance when it comes to fighting terrorism.”