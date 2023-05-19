Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Sweden should get ready for an unusually warm summer

This summer could be unusually warm, with a succession of high pressure periods in July and August, Sweden's public broadcaster SVT has said in its long-term forecast.

According to the broadcaster, the summer will see a succession of heat waves with long periods of high temperatures and low rainfall, with an increased risk of forest fires.

"At the same time there will variations between different types of high pressure summer and in some cases there may be a more outbreaks where it rains a little more," the broadcaster's forecaster, Nitzan Cohen, said.

Swedish vocabulary: värmebölja – heat wave

Man seized for suspected murder in Stockholm suburb

Police in Stockholm have seized a man on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in a home in the centre of Nacka, a suburb of Stockholm.

According to the police, the woman had been subjected to extreme violence before she died. She was found on Thursday evening after the man's behaviour aroused the suspicions of the police.

Police technicians are currently collecting evidence at the apartment while police are speaking to neighbours and looking at security camera footage.

Swedish vocabulary: att gripa – to seize

Anti-obesity medicine Wegovy to go on sale in Sweden

The obesity treatment Wegovy will become available on prescription in Sweden at the start of next month, but at 4,000 kronor per packet, it will not come cheap.

The active medicine, semaglutid, is seen as the most effective pharmaceutical treatment against obesity and Wegovy has currently only been released by its maker Novo Nordisk in a handful of countries.

The substance, which is also used in the medicine Ozempic, was originally developed for patients with diabetes, but because it reduces hunger cravings it was then licensed for the treatment of obesity.

Swedish vocabulary: fetma – obesity

Shootings in south Stockholm linked to criminal gangs

The shootings on Wednesday night in the Stockholm suburb of Rågsved have been linked to a gang conflict, police have confirmed.

Attackers opened fire on a hamburger restaurant in the suburb, leaving a 20-year-old man dead and two others injured. Five men have now been seized on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

"There are connections to criminal networks," Anders Bryngelsson, a police spokesperson, told TT. "It's positive that we have now seized five people."

Swedish vocabulary: kriminella nätverk – criminal networks