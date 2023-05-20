Sweden In Focus Paywall free
LISTEN: Summer getaways, lower food prices, and Swedish schools explained
In this week's episode: weekend getaways, the Migration Agency's new work permit units, food prices finally falling, and what are the pros and cons of Sweden's free-choice school system?
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Emma Löfgren, Richard Orange, and Becky Waterton, and we also welcome a guest to the Malmö studio: Emma Leijnse is a journalist covering schools and education for the Sydsvenskan newspaper and is also the author of three books on the Swedish school system.
In this week's episode we discuss:
Weekend getaway tips
- Readers reveal: Top tips for things to do in Sweden this summer
- Six great spots in Sweden for a springtime getaway
New work permit units
Inflation, interest rates and food prices
- Swedish food prices drop as inflation beats expectations
- EXPLAINED: How could Sweden's latest inflation news affect your finances?
Sweden's school system
- Swedish reading skills fell in 2021 despite decision to keep schools open
- Schooling: What you need to know when moving to Sweden with children
- What schools do foreigners in Sweden send their children to and are they happy?
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
