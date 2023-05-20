Advertisement

LISTEN: Summer getaways, lower food prices, and Swedish schools explained

The Local Sweden - [email protected] • 20 May, 2023 Updated Sat 20 May 2023 08:21 CEST
In this week's episode: weekend getaways, the Migration Agency's new work permit units, food prices finally falling, and what are the pros and cons of Sweden's free-choice school system?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Emma LöfgrenRichard Orange, and Becky Waterton, and we also welcome a guest to the Malmö studio: Emma Leijnse is a journalist covering schools and education for the Sydsvenskan newspaper and is also the author of three books on the Swedish school system. 

In this week's episode we discuss: 

Weekend getaway tips 

New work permit units 

Inflation, interest rates and food prices 

Sweden's school system 

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. 

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus

 

