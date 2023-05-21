Payslips, pensions and summer tips: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Advertisement

Northern Sweden may not be famous for its sunshine and hot weather, but here are five reasons why you shouldn't overlook it when planning your holidays this summer.

Pension-planning is an important part of keeping on top of your personal finances, and that's true whether you've moved to Sweden for the long haul, plan to stay for just a few years, or are choosing to retire to the Scandinavian country. Here are our tips.

The Swedish rental market is notoriously difficult for immigrants to break into, so many consider buying a property instead. But can you get a Swedish mortgage without a permanent residence permit?

Getting your monthly payslip should be a positive experience if you've found a job in Sweden. But as long as the money finds its way to your account, it's easy to forget to look over the paperwork, especially when it's written in bureaucratic Swedish.

Advertisement

Sweden's government is considering bringing in a 'citizenship test' to check prospective citizens are informed on Swedish society and culture. We've adapted some real questions from Denmark's citizenship test. Can you answer them?

Here's The Local's vocabulary guide to some of Sweden's most essential weather words and sayings.