Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Flooding set to peak in northern Sweden today

Rescue services are bracing for one of Sweden’s longest rivers bursting its banks, with national weather agency SMHI issuing a red alert for Torneälven.

“I think [the peak] will come on Monday,” rescue chief Fredrik Wuopio told Swedish news agency TT late on Sunday, describing the situation as “critical but stable”.

The spring flood in the far north of Sweden has been described as the worst in decades, and in the town of Haparanda, the river is already 50 metres wider than it usually is. On Sunday, there were no reports of flooded houses in Haparanda, but the main street had been closed.

Swedish vocabulary: flooding – översvämning

Midnight sun to light up northern Sweden this week

The sun will now not set in the very, very far north of Sweden until July. Treriksröset, Sweden’s northernmost point and where the country borders Norway and Finland, saw its last sunset at 48 minutes past midnight on Sunday.

The days will now get longer and longer fast. The midnight sun is set to reach Abisko and Karesuando on May 25th, followed by the city of Kiruna on May 28th. It will reach the Arctic Circle just before Midsummer’s Eve and then the days will get darker again.

Swedish vocabulary: a sunset – en solnedgång

Airport chief predicts shorter queues at Arlanda this summer

Last summer, anyone flying from Stockholm’s Arlanda Airport risked facing hours of queuing before they could board, due to post-pandemic demand and staffing issues.

But this summer will be significantly less chaotic, predicts Jonas Abrahamsson, the CEO of Swedish airport operator Swedavia, in an interview with Dagens Nyheter. The airport has recently made a multimillion kronor investment in a new security check system, where passengers no longer have to remove their electronics from their bag.

“During peak hours, mornings for example, there will be queues practically everywhere at the airport. You’ll then have to be prepared to queue for close to half an hour. That’s a huge difference compared to a year ago,” Abrahamsson told the newspaper.

Swedish vocabulary: a difference – en skillnad

Far-right leader to ditch Swedish political festival

Sweden Democrat leader Jimmie Åkesson will not speak at Almedalen Week – Sweden’s annual political festival – this year, the party has announced. The far-right party will instead be represented by parliamentary group leader Linda Lindberg.

Åkesson said he would take a longer summer holiday instead, as many Swedes do. It’s common in Sweden to take at least four weeks off in June, July or August.

It is, however, unusual for party leaders to miss out on Almedalen, but Åkesson is not the first. Social Democrat leader Stefan Löfven cancelled his attendance at the festival on Gotland in 2019 and 2021, and so did Moderate leader Fredrik Reinfeldt in 2007.

Swedish vocabulary: to speak – att tala