LISTEN: How can Sweden make its schools less segregated?

In this bonus episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Emma Löfgren, Richard Orange, and Becky Waterton for the second part of our interview with Emma Leijnse, schools reporter for the Sydsvenkan newspaper and the author of several books on the Swedish school system.

After last week's episode, Richard had some thoughts about what international studies say about schools:

Other topics we discuss in this episode include:

School segregation

PIRLS study

PISA study

Boys & girls

