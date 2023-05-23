Advertisement

Sweden In Focus

LISTEN: How can Sweden make its schools less segregated?

The Local Sweden
The Local Sweden - [email protected] • 23 May, 2023 Updated Tue 23 May 2023 09:07 CEST
In this bonus episode, podcast guest Emma Leijnse from the Sydsvenskan newspapers answers our panelists' questions on increasing school segregation, the pros and cons of digitalisation in schools, and why girls continue to outperform boys.

In this bonus episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Emma Löfgren, Richard Orange, and Becky Waterton for the second part of our interview with Emma Leijnse, schools reporter for the Sydsvenkan newspaper and the author of several books on the Swedish school system. 

After last week's episode, Richard had some thoughts about what international studies say about schools:

Other topics we discuss in this episode include: 

School segregation 

PIRLS study

PISA study

Boys & girls

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. 

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

