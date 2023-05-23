Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Swedish police drop investigation into eel-fishing aide

A police investigation into Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson’s former close aide, PM Nilsson, has been dropped, reports Swedish public radio broadcaster Sveriges Radio.

Nilsson stepped down earlier this year after it emerged he had been caught in the illegal act of poaching eel in September 2021 and fined. But another investigation into whether Nilsson had poached the protected species on other occasions, too, has now been dropped due to a lack of evidence, according to the Sveriges Radio report.

Swedish vocabulary: to poach – att tjuvfiska

Relief as northern Swedish spring flood subsides

An extreme spring flood threatening to cause the Torneälven river to burst its banks and flood large parts of northern towns Haparanda and Övertorneå peaked on Monday.

A red alert remained in place in the early hours of Tuesday, but the local rescue chief told newswire TT that the water level had fallen about 10 centimetres in Övertorneå between Sunday and Monday and that things were “moving in the right direction”.

The spring flood, caused by a combination of rain and melting snow, had been described as the worst in 50 years.

Swedish vocabulary: flooding – översvämning

Girl dies after falling from roof of school

The southern Swedish town of Svedala was mourning on Tuesday after a ten-year-old girl died after falling from the roof of a local school at around 8pm on Sunday.

The girl fell around ten metres, according to emergency services. The death was described as non-suspicious and is believed to have been an accident. The police and local education chief both said that children climbing the roof was a known problem.

“It’s been happening on and off following Tiktok and Snapchat challenges,” a police officer told the Aftonbladet newspaper, although he stressed that it was not known why children had been on the roof at the time of this specific accident.

Swedish vocabulary: an accident – en olycka

Bureaucracy leaves paralysed Swede in UK unable to return home for care

A Swedish woman resident in the UK for more than 25 years who was paralysed in a bike accident last year has been unable to return to Sweden for care as she is no longer registered in Sweden's population register.

Her British husband, who described the situation to The Guardian as "shameful", has tried to return her to Sweden so the couple and their 12-year-old son can be closer to his wife's mother and siblings.

The woman has spent the past year in hospital receiving treatment for a severe brain injury. She cannot be moved to Sweden for treatment as she is not listed or folkbokförd in Sweden's population register, according to The Guardian.

Swedish vocabulary: to return – att återvända