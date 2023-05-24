Swedish krona at weakest point against euro since financial crisis

Advertisement

A euro now costs 11:49 kronor, up from around 10 kronor in summer 2021. This means the krona has lost around 15 percent of its value against the euro in just under two years.

Advertisement

Discounting the 2009 valuation - which was a short-term dip - the value of the krona has never been lower than it is now.

At the same time, one dollar costs 10:66 kronor, which has remained relatively stable. In March one dollar cost over 10:70 kronor, and last autumn one dollar would have cost you 11:40 kronor.