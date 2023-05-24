Swedish krona at weakest point against euro since financial crisis
The value of the Swedish krona has dropped steadily against the euro since summer 2021, hitting its weakest value since the beginning of 2009 on Wednesday.
A euro now costs 11:49 kronor, up from around 10 kronor in summer 2021. This means the krona has lost around 15 percent of its value against the euro in just under two years.
Discounting the 2009 valuation - which was a short-term dip - the value of the krona has never been lower than it is now.
At the same time, one dollar costs 10:66 kronor, which has remained relatively stable. In March one dollar cost over 10:70 kronor, and last autumn one dollar would have cost you 11:40 kronor.
Comments
See Also
A euro now costs 11:49 kronor, up from around 10 kronor in summer 2021. This means the krona has lost around 15 percent of its value against the euro in just under two years.
Discounting the 2009 valuation - which was a short-term dip - the value of the krona has never been lower than it is now.
At the same time, one dollar costs 10:66 kronor, which has remained relatively stable. In March one dollar cost over 10:70 kronor, and last autumn one dollar would have cost you 11:40 kronor.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience, ask questions to our journalists or suggest ideas for future articles.
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.