Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

How many over-80s got a Covid booster dose this spring?

Sweden’s Public Health Agency recommends that everyone aged over 80 and people living in care homes get a booster vaccination against Covid-19 twice a year: once in spring and once in autumn. The latest guidelines were introduced on March 1st.

But just under half of over-80s have actually taken a booster dose this spring, reports Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter. And the figure varies a lot: from only one in five of over-80s in Stockholm to 77 percent in the Värmland region.

According to the Public Health Agency, the difference between the regions isn’t as much caused by the willingness to get vaccinated as it is by how much work the regions are doing to inform residents and make the vaccine easily available to them.

Swedish vocabulary: a booster dose – en påfyllnadsdos

Sweden-Hungary relations ‘awfully wrong’: Orbán

“The political relations between Hungary and Sweden are awfully wrong,” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said at the Qatar Economic Forum on Tuesday, reports The Guardian. Sweden’s Nato application is being blocked by Hungary and Turkey, with the former citing Swedish criticism over the status of democracy in Hungary.

“We don’t want to import conflicts into Nato,” said Orbán.

Swedish Defence Minister Pål Jonson told the TT newswire he was still hoping to become a member of the military alliance in time for the Nato summit in mid-July. No date has been set for Hungary’s ratification of Sweden. It ratified Finland in March.

Swedish vocabulary: Hungary – Ungern

Google CEO meets Swedish prime minister in Stockholm

Google CEO Sundar Pichai was in Sweden on Tuesday for his first visit to Stockholm, where the tech giant among other things employs more than 400 people to develop cloud services. “Sweden is one of our most important engineer hubs,” TT quoted him as saying.

Pichai, who took over as head of Google seven years ago, said Stockholm was a key hub for AI investment. During his visit he met Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson at the government offices and spoke at the KTH Royal Institute of Technology.

Around a tenth of Google’s new AI fund – 10 million euros earmarked for non-profits working in the field of social entrepreneurship – is set to go to investments in Sweden.

Swedish vocabulary: a hub – en knutpunkt

‘Very high’ risk of forest fires

The risk of forest fires remains high or very high in south-eastern Sweden on Wednesday. A warning from weather agency SMHI roughly covers the Uppsala, Stockholm, Östergötland, Småland, Gotland and Blekinge regions.

On Tuesday, helicopters were called in to water bomb an area south of Stockholm after a fire broke out in Haninge municipality. The fire was put out and no one was injured.

A ban on lighting fires is currently in place in several parts of Sweden. You can keep up to date with SMHI’s weather alerts here and fire bans here.

Swedish vocabulary: a fire – en brand (brand refers to a fire that’s got out of control – a fire you’ve started intentionally is called en eld)