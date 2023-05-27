Advertisement

Sweden In Focus Paywall free

LISTEN: Lifestyle trends, Swexit talk, and how good is Swedish healthcare?

The Local (news@thelocal.com)
The Local ([email protected]) • 27 May, 2023 Updated Sat 27 May 2023 07:59 CEST
LISTEN: Lifestyle trends, Swexit talk, and how good is Swedish healthcare?

In this week's episode: dubious Swedish lifestyle trends, the spectre of Swexit, and what are the strengths and weaknesses of Sweden's healthcare system?

Advertisement

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Emma LöfgrenRichard Orange, and Becky Waterton, and we also welcome a guest, Anna Gustafsson, a journalist covering healthcare for the Dagens Nyheter newspaper. 

In this week's episode we discuss: 

Swedish lifestyle trends

Swexit talk 

Advertisement

Healthcare

Advertisement

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. 

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus

 

Advertisement

More

#Sweden In Focus

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also