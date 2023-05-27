Sweden In Focus Paywall free
LISTEN: Lifestyle trends, Swexit talk, and how good is Swedish healthcare?
In this week's episode: dubious Swedish lifestyle trends, the spectre of Swexit, and what are the strengths and weaknesses of Sweden's healthcare system?
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Emma Löfgren, Richard Orange, and Becky Waterton, and we also welcome a guest, Anna Gustafsson, a journalist covering healthcare for the Dagens Nyheter newspaper.
In this week's episode we discuss:
Swedish lifestyle trends
Swexit talk
Healthcare
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
