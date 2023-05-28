Recycling, renting and holidays: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Advertisement

Do you know the King of Sweden? Do you know how to make meatballs? Do you know how to ride a bike? Find out why all these sentences use a different Swedish word for 'know' in this language guide:

Work vacations in Sweden are regulated by a specific law, which among other things means all employees are entitled to four consecutive weeks off in summer and that you get paid more while on holiday. Here's our guide to annual leave in Sweden.

Whether you're in tech, media, or a different industry entirely, it's increasingly common to work as a freelancer these days, and internationals coming to Sweden are no exception. Struggling to get set up and navigate the country's system? Read our guide for some help with the basics.

Whether you're moving house or just having a clear-out, at some point in Sweden you'll find yourself needing to get rid of things. Here's how to do it in a climate-friendly way.

Foreign tenants in Sweden often face stiff competition for apartments due to a housing shortage in the big cities and a queue system that benefits those who have lived in the country longer. Here are our tips for boosting your chances in the apartment hunt.

Why is Sweden called Sweden? Why is Sweden so depressing? Why is Sweden so rich? In this series of articles, The Local answers some of the most common questions that appear when you type "Why is Sweden..." into the Google search engine.