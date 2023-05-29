QUICK GUIDE: How to get to Arlanda Airport while the train isn't running

Advertisement

An Arlanda Express train between central Stockholm and the airport derailed on May 27th. Around 70 passengers had to evacuate the train and two received minor injuries. The company operating the train said it believed traffic would be halted for five to seven days.

In the meantime, Stockholm’s SL commuter trains between Stockholm and Uppsala will travel via Märsta instead of via Arlanda C, and there will be fewer trains operating between the stations of Märsta and Ulriksdal.

Advertisement

Here are some of your options.

Train + bus

If you already have an SL period ticket, such as a monthly card for travelling within the Stockholm region, this is the cheapest way of travelling as it is included in your fare. If you don’t have an SL card, a single ticket costs 39 kronor (29 kronor for students, pensioners over the age of 65 and young people under the age of 20).

Take the train from Stockholm City to Märsta, then bus 583 to Arlanda. The bus will call at Terminals 2, 3 and 5, and the whole journey takes about an hour. Bear in mind that some trains on this route are cancelled due to the derailment, so plan ahead.

You can plan your journey via SL’s app.

Bus

The Flygbussarna airport express bus travels from Stockholm C to Arlanda and there are more buses than normal running due to the cancelled trains. You should still make sure you allow plenty of time for travel as it is likely more people will be taking the bus.

The bus takes about 45 minutes and costs 149 kronor or 129 kronor online.

Taxi

To avoid being ripped off, you should only use taxis that carry a yellow sign which looks like this and contains information on pricing.

Before you get in the car, ask the driver how much it is going to cost: taxis that have an official agreement with airport operator Swedavia should charge no more than 750 kronor (in a car with 1-4 people) or 1,200 kronor (in a car with 5-8 people) from central Stockholm.

Bolt and Uber also operate in Stockholm.

Own car

Take the E4 motorway north from Stockholm. Head towards Sundsvall and get off the motorway at Arlanda Airport (it's signposted). It takes about 40 minutes depending on traffic; if you reach Knivsta, you've gone too far.

The cost of parking varies depending on how long you're staying. Check your options here.