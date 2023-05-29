Sweden plans to introduce tests for permanent residency from 2027
Adults seeking permanent residency in Sweden from 2027 will need to pass tests on Swedish language and society first, a new government inquiry has proposed.
"For someone living and working in this country, it is essential to have knowledge of the Swedish language and understand the basic conditions of Swedish society," Stenergard said.
"It is important that a person understands what responsibilities, but also rights, they have in society," she added.
The law is not yet officially in place: This is a proposal from the inquiry set up to investigate the introduction of tests on language and societal knowledge for permanent residency, which has now been submitted to the Swedish government, although it suggests putting it in place from July 1st, 2027.
Stenergard described it as "frustrating" that the proposed date of implementation is four years away, although she added that she understands that time is needed for the language and culture tests to be formulated.
The inquiry report is based on a proposal made by the parliamentary migration committee a few years ago under the previous Social Democrat government and is similar to other language or cultural knowledge requirements in other European countries.
