Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Poll: Almost half of people in vulnerable areas have experienced discrimination

Forty-five percent of people living in so-called vulnerable areas believe or are certain they have been discriminated against in the Swedish labour market, according to a new survey by Novus on behalf of Järvaveckan Research.

Of these, 35 percent said they had been discriminated against because of their ethnicity, four percent because of religious reasons, and 25 percent said it was because of both.

Thirty-four percent told the survey that education was the biggest obstacle to them receiving their dream job, and 31 percent said it was a lack of contacts.

The survey interviewed just over 1,000 people living in one of 60 areas described by the Swedish police as vulnerable. Järvaveckan is a politics festival held every year in the northern Stockholm suburbs – this year between May 31st and June 3rd.

Swedish vocabulary: a dream job – ett drömjobb

Arlanda traffic chaos after train derails

The Arlanda Express train between central Stockholm and Arlanda Airport won’t be running for much of this week, after a train derailed on the morning of May 27th. Around 70 passengers had to evacuate the train and two received minor injuries.

The company operating the train said it believed traffic would be halted for five to seven days. In the meantime, Stockholm’s SL commuter trains between Stockholm and Uppsala will travel via Märsta instead of via Arlanda C, and there will be fewer trains operating between the stations of Märsta and Ulriksdal.

To reach the airport from Stockholm, you can take the train to Märsta and bus 583 from there to Arlanda (which is included in your fare if you have a monthly SL ticket), take a Flygbussarna airport express bus, or travel to the airport by taxi or your own car.

Swedish vocabulary: a train derailed – ett tåg spårade ur

Teenage boy held on murder suspicion

A teenage boy is in custody on suspicion of murdering another teenage boy, who was stabbed to death in a brawl in the Hammarby sjöstad area of southern Stockholm.

Police were called to the scene at around 11pm on Friday. The boy received first aid from passers-by before the ambulance arrived, but he did not survive his injuries.

It is not clear what sparked the fight, but police said there was no apparent connection to gang crime. They arrested the other boy in his home on Saturday. The prosecutor has until Tuesday to let him go or ask to have him remanded in custody.

Swedish vocabulary: a prosecutor – en åklagare

Majority of Swedish for Immigrants classes have 'clear quality issues'

Four out of five providers of Swedish for Immigrants (SFI) classes have clear quality issues, a new report from Sweden's schools watchdog has found, with schools failing to help students practise spoken Swedish or adapt material to individual needs.

The report, by Skolverket, the Swedish National Agency for Education, found that the quality of teaching across different SFI providers differed greatly, with only six of the 30 providers the agency investigated providing good quality teaching. All of the other 24 providers had issues, with three of them displaying serious failings.

In the report, Skolverket looked into both distance learning and on-site classes, finding that students in distance classes in particular rarely had the chance to practise speaking Swedish.

Swedish vocabulary: to speak – att tala / att prata