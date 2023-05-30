Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Biden urges Erdoğan to ratify Sweden

In a call to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to congratulate him on his victory in the Turkish presidential election, US President Joe Biden spoke of Ankara’s wish to buy F-16 fighter jets from the US and urged Erdoğan to stop blocking Sweden’s Nato membership.

“I spoke to Erdoğan. I congratulated Erdoğan. He still wants to work on something on the F-16s. I told him we wanted a deal with Sweden, so let’s get that done. And so we’ll be back in touch with one another,” Biden was quoted by media as telling reporters.

Swedish vocabulary: to congratulate – att gratulera

Two men held after flying drone at air force base

Two men, both EU citizens, are being questioned by police after they allegedly flew a drone at F 21 Luleå, the base of the Swedish Air Force’s Norrbotten wing. The men are in their 20s and 50s and were arrested on Sunday, reports public broadcaster SVT.

The Arctic Challenge Exercise 2023 is currently taking place in Luleå. Fourteen nations, 2,700 participants and 120 aircraft are taking part in the exercise. On Tuesday, EU chiefs and US Foreign Minister Anthony Blinken were set to fly in for a major summit.

The prosecutor declined to comment on whether the arrests were linked to the summit or exercise.

Swedish vocabulary: a drone – en drönare

Russian ‘spy whale’ turns up in Swedish waters

An organisation tracking a Beluga whale that's been accused of being a spy trained by the Russian navy, said he had appeared off Sweden's coast.

First discovered in Norway's far northern region of Finnmark in 2019, the whale spent more than three years slowly moving down the top half of the Norwegian coastline, before suddenly speeding up in recent months to cover the second half and on to Sweden.

On Sunday, he was observed in Hunnebostrand, off Sweden's southwestern coast.

Swedish vocabulary: a whale – en val

Sweden plans language and civics tests for permanent residency

Adults seeking permanent residency in Sweden from 2027 will need to pass tests on Swedish language and society first, a new government inquiry has proposed.

"For someone living and working in this country, it is essential to have knowledge of the Swedish language and understand the basic conditions of Swedish society," Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said.

"It is important that a person understands what responsibilities, but also rights, they have in society," she added.

Swedish vocabulary: a test – ett prov