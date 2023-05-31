New York-bound Delta flight returns to Arlanda after bird strike
A plane heading for New York had to turn back to Arlanda Airport after a bird strike shortly after takeoff.
The Boeing 767 collided with a bird shortly after taking off from Arlanda Airport north of Stockholm, according to police.
The aircraft was said to be carrying 179 people, and according to Flightradar it was a Delta Air Lines flight en route to New York.
After dumping fuel, the plane was able to safely return and land at Arlanda at 11.24am.
Delta Air Lines flight #DL205 from Stockholm to New York is holding after take off from Arlanda. The reason is currently unknown. https://t.co/dHLXW6bzoY pic.twitter.com/7Q0e4757Ib
— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) May 31, 2023
