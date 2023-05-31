Advertisement

Travel news

New York-bound Delta flight returns to Arlanda after bird strike

The Local Sweden
The Local Sweden - [email protected] • 31 May, 2023 Updated Wed 31 May 2023 11:35 CEST
File photo of the air control tower at Arlanda Airport. Photo: Janerik Henriksson/TT

A plane heading for New York had to turn back to Arlanda Airport after a bird strike shortly after takeoff.

The Boeing 767 collided with a bird shortly after taking off from Arlanda Airport north of Stockholm, according to police.

The aircraft was said to be carrying 179 people, and according to Flightradar it was a Delta Air Lines flight en route to New York.

After dumping fuel, the plane was able to safely return and land at Arlanda at 11.24am.

 

