Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Men released after flying drone at air force base

Two EU citizens who were questioned by police after they allegedly flew a drone at F 21 Luleå, the base of the Swedish Air Force’s Norrbotten wing, have been released.

The prosecutor told local newspapers Norrbottens-Kuriren and Norrländska Socialdemokraten that although the men were still formally suspected of having taking pictures of a military building, the evidence and their explanations meant there was no longer any reason to keep them in custody.

The men told police they had not intended to commit a crime.

Swedish vocabulary: a drone – en drönare

New bid to help non-EU women get into Sweden’s labour market

A new government inquiry proposes that women who have come to Sweden because they’re married to a work permit holder should be able to take part in state-run programmes to get them a foot in the labour market, the kind of programmes that are today often only available to women who have received asylum or protection in Sweden.

This is meant to help foreign-born women get a job in Sweden. For women aged 20-64 and born outside Europe, only 50 percent were employed in 2020, compared to 67 percent of men, and the government has voiced concern about this gender gap.

Swedish vocabulary: foreign-born – utlandsfödd

Man sentenced to life in jail for killing toddler son

A man who killed his 19-month-old son has been locked up for life by a district court in Lund. The man denied the murder charges, but admitted that he had pushed the son’s head backwards and caused his death, and had assaulted him a few days prior.

The 40-year-old man had shared custody with the mother and the boy lived with him in his Eslöv home in southern Sweden every other week. The man told the trial that the son had a cold and was whining at the time, and that he had wanted to shut him up.

Swedish vocabulary: a court – en domstol

Lower turnout among foreign-born voters in Sweden

Turnout fell in the last Swedish election, according to a new analysis by number crunchers Statistics Sweden. A total of 84 percent of eligible voters went to the polls to vote in the parliamentary election in September 2022, down from 87 percent in 2018.

The gap between native and foreign-born voters is growing, although voter turnout fell in both groups. People born abroad had a voter turnout of 67 percent. The corresponding figure for people born in Sweden to two foreign parents was 77 percent, 87 percent for people born in Sweden to one Swedish and one foreign parent, and 90 percent for native Swedes with Swedish parents.

Swedish vocabulary: to vote – att rösta

Swedish vocabulary: a language – ett språk