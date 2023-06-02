Swedish police launch investigation into Arlanda Express derailment
Police are treating the derailment of an Arlanda Express airport train last week as suspicious, investigating the event under the crimes "causing bodily injury" and "creating danger to another".
There were 67 people on board the train, which departed Stockholm Central station at 4.20am on May 27th, derailing 14 minutes later, injuring two people.
Public broadcaster SVT reports that there were known issues on the section of track where the train derailed, according to documents seen by its journalists.
A rail employee carrying out a routine inspection on the tracks two weeks prior to the incident wrote in a report on May 9th that they had discovered cracks in the junction where the derailment later occurred, SVT reports.
The police and the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority (Haverikommissionen) have both launched investigations into the incident.
"There were passengers and staff on the train when it derailed," detective sergeant and leader of the investigation Robert Björk told SVT. "Everyone who was on the train was at risk of being injured."
Arlanda Express trains have been cancelled since the incident, with repairs expected to last until around June 3rd.
Comments
See Also
There were 67 people on board the train, which departed Stockholm Central station at 4.20am on May 27th, derailing 14 minutes later, injuring two people.
Public broadcaster SVT reports that there were known issues on the section of track where the train derailed, according to documents seen by its journalists.
A rail employee carrying out a routine inspection on the tracks two weeks prior to the incident wrote in a report on May 9th that they had discovered cracks in the junction where the derailment later occurred, SVT reports.
The police and the Swedish Accident Investigation Authority (Haverikommissionen) have both launched investigations into the incident.
"There were passengers and staff on the train when it derailed," detective sergeant and leader of the investigation Robert Björk told SVT. "Everyone who was on the train was at risk of being injured."
Arlanda Express trains have been cancelled since the incident, with repairs expected to last until around June 3rd.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.