Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Man dies after fight in Strängnäs

Police are investigating after a man in his 20s died following a fight with another man in Strängnäs, central Sweden. Officers were called to the scene at 6.15pm on Thursday.

“We’re getting a call that a person has received serious injuries to his throat with a sharp object, and the person is on the ground. We get there fairly quickly, within minutes, and manage to seize a man in his 30s,” a police spokesperson told the TT news agency.

The victim died in hospital and the other man is now suspected of murder.

Swedish vocabulary: an injury – en skada

Three boys held after brawl during school outing

Three boys are suspected of attempted murder after another four boys – all in their mid-teens – were seriously injured in a brawl during an outdoor day for year nine students in Eskilstuna, central Sweden. Around 80 students took part in the outdoor day.

It is not yet clear exactly what happened, but police described it as a “major fight between two groups” and that the four boys were injured with a sharp object.

One of the arrested boys is 15 years old and the other two are 17.

Swedish vocabulary: suspected – misstänkt

Court: School was right to warn teacher over Sweden Democrat comment

A court has found that a school was right to issue an official warning to a high school teacher who wrote in Google Classroom during a lesson about values while teaching religion that “if you have values such as human worth/the equal worth of all, this will affect you in various ways, for example: You probably don’t vote for the Sweden Democrats. You think that Sweden should have humane asylum policies. You’re not a racist”.

No student approached the teacher after the class, but he received a call from a writer from extreme right-wing site Samnytt, who later published a recording of the phone call. When the teacher went to the principal to relay what had happened, their employer gave them a warning in writing for sharing personal political opinions in their work.

The teacher and union took the employer (the municipality) to court, but the court sided with the municipality, writes TCO union magazine Arbetsvärlden. The teacher had been working for the municipality for more than 40 years and retired this summer.

Swedish vocabulary: a teacher – en lärare

SURVEY: Here's how Swedes would vote if an election were held today

Support for the Social Democrats has soared according to a new survey, as support for the government and the Sweden Democrats has dwindled. The Social Democrats, the Left Party and the Greens now have 50 percent of voter support.

The Social Democrats are the clear winners in the new survey from Statistics Sweden, with an increase of 8.3 percent since the 2022 election and 4 percent since the last survey was carried out in November last year, putting them on 38.6 percent in May 2023.

Staying in the left bloc, the Left Party has also seen a minor increase in support. If an election were held today, it would receive 7.3 of the votes, an increase of 0.6 percent since the 2022 election, or a decrease of 0.3 since November last year.

Click here to continue reading the full survey results.

Swedish vocabulary: support – stöd