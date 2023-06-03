Sweden In Focus Paywall free
LISTEN: What you need to know about Sweden's planned permanent residency tests
In this week's episode: Sweden & Nato, an extra special National Day, student graduation season, summer midwife shortage, and plans for permanent residency tests.
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Emma Löfgren, James Savage, and Becky Waterton.
This week we discuss:
Sweden's stalled Nato application
- Russian 'spy whale' turns up in Swedish waters
- US urges Turkey and Hungary to ratify Sweden's Nato membership
- Nato chief 'confident' Sweden will become full member of military alliance
National Day
School graduation
- Why are Swedish teens in white hats singing and drinking on trucks?
- Swedish word of the day: utspring
Midwife shortage
Permanent residency tests
