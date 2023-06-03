Advertisement

Sweden In Focus Paywall free

LISTEN: What you need to know about Sweden's planned permanent residency tests

The Local Sweden
The Local Sweden - [email protected] • 3 Jun, 2023 Updated Sat 3 Jun 2023 08:25 CEST
LISTEN: What you need to know about Sweden's planned permanent residency tests

In this week's episode: Sweden & Nato, an extra special National Day, student graduation season, summer midwife shortage, and plans for permanent residency tests.

Advertisement

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Emma LöfgrenJames Savage, and Becky Waterton.

This week we discuss:

Sweden's stalled Nato application 

National Day

Advertisement

School graduation

Midwife shortage

Permanent residency tests

Advertisement

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. 

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus

 

Advertisement

More

#Sweden In Focus

Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.

Please log in to leave a comment.

See Also