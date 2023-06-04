School slang and kolonilotter: Essential articles for life in Sweden

Advertisement

When foreigners send their children to Swedish schools, they often come back with a whole new vocabulary of playground slang, and you won't find it all in the dictionary. Here's our guide to the main terms.

It is a not too uncommon sight in Sweden’s cities to stumble upon what at first glance looks like a miniature town; small patches of land rife with little houses atop carefully cured gardens. What are these areas and why are they so popular?

Before buying the Swedish house of your dreams, make sure unexpected extra fees don't become a nightmare.

Lower inflation and falling food prices are welcome news for many people in Sweden who have been feeling the pinch over the last few months. So, what does this mean for your personal finances?

Advertisement

Economy reporter Andreas Cervenka won Sweden's most coveted journalist prize for 'Girig-Sverige' (Greedy Sweden), his polemic on wealth, debt, and inequality, which the judges said had "brought forward a new picture of the country". We picked out some of the most striking statistics.

Sweden's streets are currently filled with jubilant high school students. Why are they there, and what are they doing? The Local looks at the background behind this tradition.