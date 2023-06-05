Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Swedish food prices continue to drop

Food prices fell in Sweden for the second month in a row. They were down 0.1 percent in May compared to April, according to food price comparison site Matpriskollen.

On the whole food prices have however gone up in the last year. Buying food was 12.8 percent more expensive in May compared to a year ago, but the year-on-year increase was smaller than in February, when food cost 17.8 percent more than last February.

Swedish vocabulary: food prices – matpriser

Almost a dozen Swedish municipalities see first cases of TBE

Tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) is spreading in Sweden. New figures show that 467 cases were confirmed last year in 117 municipalities, 11 of which had had no previous cases, reports Swedish public broadcaster SVT.

Spread by ticks, TBE is a viral brain infection, which can cause a range of symptoms, usually starting with typical flu-like symptoms and then developing to include nausea, dizziness, and in around a third of cases, severe problems.

Symptoms usually appear around a week after the bite, but can take longer. There is no cure, but it can be treated, and there is a vaccination too. Here’s a map of which municipalities recorded cases of TBE last year.

While ticks are found across Sweden, ticks carrying TBE have previously been mostly concentrated in certain areas on the east and south coast, but it’s now spreading to western and northern Sweden, a Public Health Agency spokesperson told SVT.

Swedish vocabulary: a tick – en fästing

Hundreds march against Nato and Sweden's new anti-terror laws

Hundreds of people protested in Stockholm on Sunday against new anti-terror legislation that was passed to address Turkey's opposition to Sweden joining Nato.

The demonstration was organised by groups close to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), outlawed by Turkey, which this week warned against "terrorists" being allowed to demonstrate in Sweden.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has so far blocked Sweden's Nato membership, accusing Stockholm of being a haven for the Kurdish activists.

Swedish vocabulary: legislation – lagstiftning

'It's the moment to say goodbye': Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires from football

Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic unexpectedly announced his retirement during an on-pitch ceremony, bringing the curtain down on a long and trophy-packed career.

Veteran striker Ibrahimovic revealed his decision to quit the game following AC Milan's 3-1 win over Verona which ended their Serie A campaign.

"It's the moment to say goodbye to football, but not to you," said Ibrahimovic on the San Siro pitch.

"There are too many emotions for me right now. Forza Milan and goodbye."

Swedish vocabulary: emotions – känslor