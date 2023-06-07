Swedish farmers fear another summer of drought

Advertisement

“We’re going to get warmer weather which will make it worse – far from the harvest we got last year, more at the level of the summer of 2018,” Lars Johansson, an adviser at the Swedish Board of Agriculture, told Swedish public radio news show Ekot.

In 2018, wildfires ravaged large parts of Sweden and farmers were forced to put livestock to slaughter because they were unable to feed them due to the drought.

“[The crops] are about to sprout and need water fairly immediately. In a week, things will get serious, very serious,” Vanja Wallenmyr, a farmer in Falköping in south-western Sweden, told Ekot.

The Swedish Farmers’ Federation LRF confirmed to regional newspaper Bohusläningen in western Sweden that their members are getting increasingly worried about the dry weather.

“What we’re seeing right now among the farmers is that [the dry weather] is starting to chip away at grazing access for the animals,” LRF expert Christer Jansson told the newspaper.