Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Swedish PM’s three-point list to boost integration

The value of Swedish citizenship has depreciated, writes Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, of the right-wing Moderate Party, in a new opinion piece for the Aftonbladet tabloid. He argues three things are needed to improve integration:

One, make Swedish citizenship more valuable by increasing the number of years an applicant has to live in Sweden before they qualify, and requiring that they learn Swedish and about Swedish society, have an “honest way of life” and can support themselves.

Two, common values. Kristersson mentions gender equality and children’s rights. “In Sweden the family is important, but the family is not above the law,” he writes.

Three, a focus on the Swedish language. The government is already planning to introduce language tests for citizenship, but it also wants to introduce a language preschool for children who need it, and increase the teaching of Swedish in school.

Swedish vocabulary: a citizenship – ett medborgarskap

Swedish top court gives go-ahead for Turkey extradition

Sweden's Supreme Court has given the go-ahead for the government to extradite a man supporting the PKK to Turkey, a key demand by Ankara to ratify Stockholm's Nato membership.

The ruling means it's now up to Sweden's government to decide on whether to extradite the man, Aftonbladet reported, adding that he would be the first PKK-supporter extradited by Sweden to Turkey.

In Sweden, the government makes the final decision on extradition request but cannot grant a request to another state if the Supreme Court rules against it.

Swedish vocabulary: Turkey – Turkiet

Swedish farmers fear another summer of drought

Swedish farmers have raised concern over a potential drought, as temperatures look set to continue to rise in the coming days, with no rain in sight in southern Sweden.

“We’re going to get warmer weather which will make it worse – far from the harvest we got last year, more at the level of the summer of 2018,” Lars Johansson, an adviser at the Swedish Board of Agriculture, told Swedish public radio news show Ekot.

In 2018, wildfires ravaged large parts of Sweden and farmers put more animals than usual to slaughter because they were unable to feed them due to the drought.

Swedish vocabulary: a drought – en torka

Forecast: How high will Sweden’s interest rate climb this month?

Sweden’s Central Bank, the Riksbank, won’t raise the interest rate by more than 0.25 percentage points at the end of the month, three experts predict in interviews with Swedish newswire TT. The Riksbank is set to announce its next decision on June 29th.

Lower inflation than expected has sparked hope that the Swedish interest rate has reached its peak, but the bank is still expected to raise it to 3.75 percent in June. Earlier predictions had however warned of an even higher hike of 0.5 percentage units.

The experts TT spoke to – chief economists at banks SBAB, Länsförsäkringar and Handelsbanken – don’t believe that the bank will raise the rate again in September, although they caution that it will depend on how the economy develops.

Swedish vocabulary: an interest rate – en ränta