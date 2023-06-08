Fire bans as Sweden braces for another week of tinder-dry weather

Advertisement

The risk of forest fires is high to extremely high in large parts of Sweden at the moment.

On Thursday a forest fire warning was in place for all of southern and central Sweden and the northern east coast, as well as a grass fire warning for the north-west.

“It’s dry, drier, driest and really dry in all of southern Sweden, really, and south-eastern Norrland,” SMHI meteorologist Linnea Rehn Wittskog told the TT news agency.

She warned the risk may increase even further in the next ten days, as hardly any rain is expected to fall this week, apart from possibly a few drops in northern Sweden.

Fire bans have been issued for nearly the entire southern half of the country, from Malmö in the south to Gävle in central Sweden.

Advertisement

A standard fire ban, the one currently in place, means that you’re not allowed to light fires in the wild, but you still have a barbecue in your own garden or at designated spots for grilling.

If the ban gets upgraded to a total ban, which it was in Sweden's record-hot summer of 2018, it means no fires are permitted, at all.

You can keep up to date on current fire bans via Krisinformation.