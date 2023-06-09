Greta Thunberg holds final school strike for climate

Advertisement

Thunberg marked the occasion of her 251st and final school strike on Twitter, posting a photo of herself wearing the student hat and white dress traditionally worn by students when graduating from Swedish high school, holding her now-famous "Skolstrejk för klimatet" (School strike for climate) sign.

"Today, I graduate from school, which means I’ll no longer be able to school strike for the climate," she wrote.

Thunberg, now aged 20, started her school strikes in August 2018 outside Sweden's parliament, with the goal of influencing politicians to meet the climate goals set out in the Paris Agreement. They gained traction worldwide, launching the movement Fridays for Future.

"When I started striking in 2018 I could never have expected that it would lead to anything," she wrote. "After striking every day for three weeks, we were a small group of children who decided to continue doing this every Friday. And we did, which is how Fridays For Future was formed."

"We’re still here, and we aren’t planning on going anywhere. Much has changed since we started, and yet we have much further to go."

Although she will no longer be striking from school, Thunberg said she will continue to strike on Fridays.

"We who can speak up have a duty to do so. In order to change everything, we need everyone. I’ll continue to protest on Fridays, even though it’s not technically “school striking”. We simply have no other option than to do everything we possibly can. The fight has only just begun."