Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Ukrainian soldiers trained in Sweden

Sweden has trained Ukrainian soldiers to use the 50 CV90 infantry fighting vehicles it has donated to Kyiv, which are now "ready for the front".

But it did not specify how many Ukrainian soldiers it had trained.

"Due to security reasons, we will not disclose details of the scope or duration of the training at this stage," a spokeswoman for the Swedish Armed Forces told AFP.

Four companies of mechanised infantry have been trained at secret locations around the country over the last few months, according to the Swedish TT news agency.

Swedish vocabulary: to train – att träna

Nato given permission to base troops in Sweden

The Swedish government has decided that Nato may temporarily base its troops in Sweden in the future, even before the country joins the military alliance, write Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Defence Minister Pål Jonson in the DN newspaper.

“In the event of a crisis or war, we need to be able to quickly bring the military resources of other nations into our territory, something that requires both planning, preparation and practice,” write the two right-wing Moderate ministers.

Sweden last year, under the previous centre-left government, applied to join Nato, breaking decades of non-alignment. But despite hopes for a quick accession, the application has so far stalled due to Turkey and Hungary blocking ratification.

Swedish vocabulary: troops – trupper

Nine Swedish beaches get eco-friendly Blue Flag

Nine Swedish beaches and 15 marinas have been given the prestigious Blue Flag status this year.

Blue Flag is an international award in more than 50 countries. The flags are awarded to beaches and small ports each year for their environmental friendliness, marking them on among other things their water quality and safety of their facilities.

But the quality of beaches that do not have the Blue Flag status is not necessarily worse, its Sweden representative, Henrik Alsén, stressed to Swedish news agency TT.

“What mainly distinguishes Blue Flag facilities is their commitment to environmental education, for example informing visitors about nearby natural values,” he said.

Swedish vocabulary: a beach – en strand

Swedish government launches inquiry into benefits cap

Sweden's government has launched an inquiry into capping benefits so that no one in the country can earn more from social welfare than they could from working.

The country's prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, announced the inquiry at a press conference held on Thursday alongside Finance Minister Elisabeth Svantesson, Social Minister Anna Tenje, and Linda Lindberg, the Sweden Democrats' spokesperson on social affairs.

"It's a fundamental principle that it should always be more financially rewarding to go to work than to go on benefits, but today it isn't always the case," Kristersson said in a press statement. "That's why we are taking the initiative to bring in a benefits cap with the idea of increasing the motivation to work. It's an important structural reform to get more people into work."

Swedish vocabulary: benefits – bidrag

Man held after boy dies in car crash

A man in his mid-20s is being held after an 11-year-old boy on a bicycle died in a car crash in Märsta, north of Stockholm.

Swedish media report that the man has links to gang crime.

The boy was taken to hospital by helicopter after the accident on Wednesday evening, but his life could not be saved. The man is now suspected of driving while under the influence of drugs, causing the death of another person and dangerous driving.

Swedish vocabulary: dangerous driving – grov vårdslöshet i trafik