LISTEN: What makes Sweden a place worth celebrating?
In this week's episode: sex lies, drought fears, weak krona, day trips, Zlatan retires, dual identities, and what are the best things about Sweden?
In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Richard Orange, James Savage, and Becky Waterton.
This week we discuss:
Sex lies
Drought fears
- IN MAPS: What the drought could mean for Sweden this summer
- Fire bans as Sweden braces for another week of tinder-dry weather
- How to stay safe during the heat in Sweden this summer
Day trips
- Discover southern Sweden: Five of the best day trips from Malmö
- Five of the best day trips to do from Stockholm
- Five great day trips to do from Gothenburg
Weak krona
Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires
Multiple identities
You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page.
Or you can listen here:
- Sweden in Focus on Apple Podcasts
- Sweden in Focus on Spotify
- Sweden in Focus on Google Podcasts
Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts.
