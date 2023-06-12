Advertisement

LISTEN: What makes Sweden a place worth celebrating?

Published: 12 Jun, 2023 CET. Updated: Sat 10 Jun 2023 10:49 CET
LISTEN: What makes Sweden a place worth celebrating?

In this week's episode: sex lies, drought fears, weak krona, day trips, Zlatan retires, dual identities, and what are the best things about Sweden?

In the latest episode of our Sweden in Focus podcast, host Paul O’Mahony is joined by panelists Richard OrangeJames Savage, and Becky Waterton.

This week we discuss:

Sex lies

Drought fears

Day trips

Weak krona

Zlatan Ibrahimovic retires

Multiple identities

You can follow Sweden in Focus and listen to the episode on our podcast page. 

Or you can listen here:

Alternatively, you can search for Sweden in Focus wherever you listen to podcasts. 

SURVEY: Share your feedback on Sweden in Focus

 

