Politics in Sweden: Crucial week as Nato summit draws nearer

It has been over a year since Sweden and Finland applied to join Nato, breaking decades of military non-alignment policies, and what was expected to be a relatively speedy ratification process for Sweden has dragged on.

All members of the military alliance have ratified Sweden, apart from Turkey and Hungary, who are still blocking the application. The goal of Sweden becoming a full member in time of the next Nato summit in Vilnius is now just a month away.

Even discussing the application with Turkey has been difficult, with Ankara pulling out of meetings with Swedish officials as President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his representatives continue to criticise what they perceive as Sweden’s failure to crack down on people they consider PKK terrorists.

This coming week could just be crucial.

After months of very little official contact, representatives from Stockholm and Ankara are set to meet on Wednesday to discuss Sweden’s Nato application.

The meeting is at the diplomatic level of civil servants, the Swedish Foreign Ministry confirmed to The Local, so not any senior government ministers.

But that doesn’t mean the meeting can’t result in concrete action.

Erdoğan’s new security advisor Akif Çağatay Kılıç told a television interview on Sunday that Sweden is closer to a Turkish “yes” than they were a year ago.

When Swedish news agency TT asked Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström whether Turkey could potentially make a decision this week, he said only: “I don’t want to speculate about a single week, but a lot of things are happening in this process at the moment.”

Billström spoke on the phone with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan last week.

Another option is to, short of full ratification, try to extract a pledge from Turkey ahead of the Vilnius summit that they will approve Sweden’s membership.

Other key dates this week include a meeting of defence ministers from all Nato countries in Brussels on Thursday and Friday. And Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg is in the US on Monday and Tuesday to meet President Joe Biden.

The US and Nato have both been pushing Turkey to approve Sweden’s application before the Vilnius summit.

In other news

Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer called a shooting in a busy shopping area of Farsta, a suburb south of Stockholm, “domestic terrorism”.

He added that it was “a dark confirmation of the unusually serious development in society which has been ongoing for some time”.

A 15-year-old boy and a foreign citizen in his mid-40s were killed in the shooting and two others were injured. Two men in their 20s were arrested after a car chase and are currently in custody.

Last week the government launched an inquiry into capping benefits so that no one can earn more from social welfare than they could from working.

"It's a fundamental principle that it should always be more financially rewarding to go to work than to go on benefits, but today it isn't always the case," Kristersson said in a press statement. "That's why we are taking the initiative to bring in a benefits cap with the idea of increasing the motivation to work. It's an important structural reform to get more people into work."

A cleaner from Nicaragua, who was deported from Sweden last year after police seized her at the home of then-Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, is back in the country to sue the cleaning company for not paying her wages.

The 27-year-old woman is represented by trade union SAC Syndikalisterna, who say this is the first time a cleaner working without a legal contract takes their employer to court in Sweden with the backing of a trade union.

The court was supposed to hear the case on Thursday last week, but the hearing was postponed after the cleaning company’s manager fell ill. A new date has not been set at the time of writing.

