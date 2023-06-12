Today in Sweden: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Justice Minister comments on Farsta shooting

Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer spoke on SVT's Agenda programme on Sunday about a shooting the day before in Farsta, a suburb south of Stockholm, revealing that police have discovered 21 empty casings during their investigations in the area.

A 15-year-old boy was killed in the shooting and three other people were left seriously injured.

Strömmer visited the scene on Sunday, likening the shooting to terrorism.

"Police have found 21 empty casings, that's 21 shots that have been fired. It could have gone even worse. I've been calling this domestic terrorism," he told SVT's Agenda.

In a press conference in Farsta, Strömmer called the shooting "a dark confirmation of the unusually serious development in society which has been ongoing for some time".

Two men in their twenties were arrested in Järna after a car chase on the E4. On Saturday evening, they were held on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. Police have stated that they found a weapon in the car which has been deemed "interesting" for the investigation.

"We are relatively sure that the right people are being held," local police chief Max Åkerwall said in a press conference on Sunday.

Swedish vocabulary: tomhylsor - empty casings

More people believe that property prices will increase

The number of households predicting property prices to go up has increased, SEB bank's latest property price indicator shows. In June, 38 percent of households expected an increase in prices, up from 31 percent the month before.

"This is the first time in a year where more households have been positive than negative when it comes to developments in property prices," SEB economist Américo Fernández said in a press statement.

"This is a signal which should be taken seriously and which once again shows signs of the resilience of the property market."

Households also believed that key interest rates will increase to 3.76 percent in a year's time, an increase of 0.2 percentage points on the month before.

More households - 8 percent up from 7 percent - were also planning on swapping to fixed-term mortgages.

The property price indicator shows the difference between the number of households expecting prices to rise and the number expecting prices to fall. This month, the indicator is at +11, an increase of 18 points compared to May.

SEB's property price indicator is carried out by Demoskop and based on online interviews with around 1,000 people.

Swedish vocabulary: ökade bopriser - increased property prices

Chaotic week in store for Sweden's train services

Starting today and for the rest of the week, 350 kilometres of railways on Sweden's southern mainline will be closed for engineering works. Contact lines, junctions and tracks will be replaced, resulting in closures on parts of the line.

The route between Stockholm and Malmö will be affected, as well as the Norrköping-Hässleholm route. Travel will be possible between these stations, but will take place via the western mainline instead.

No tickets have been sold for the affected lines, so there will not be any cancellations for those who have booked journeys, according to previous information given to TT newswire by Jonas Olsson from train company SJ's press office.

However, the diversion via the western mainline means that a journey with a usual length of around four hours will take closer to seven.

Rail replacement buses will be also be in place.

Sweden's Transport Administration has been planning the engineering works for around a year and a half.

"The reason it is happening now is a growing need for updates on the railway," project leader Jenny Nilsson told TT. "We want to carry out as much work as possible in a short period to avoid unplanned disruptions in the future."

Swedish vocabulary: stängt av för underhållsarbete - closed for engineering works